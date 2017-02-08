Governor wants Gary Camacho to be CUC executive director

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has requested that the federal court allow Gary Camacho to assume the role of executive director of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

Last week, CUC, through legal counsel James S. Sirok, asked the District Court for the NMI for an order waiving the educational background requirement on a temporary basis in its Stipulated Order No. 1 for the position of executive director.

Sirok said this will allow the CUC board to consider Gary Camacho an eligible candidate for the position of executive director.

In a letter to U.S. Judge David Carter, Governor Torres said CUC’s “remarkable and positive strides can be attributed to the conscientious and outstanding leadership” provided by its acting executive director, Gary Camacho.

Torres said under Camacho’s leadership CUC has energized Saipan at a “remarkable pace, and has replaced or repaired over 750 fallen power poles.” He also “exchanged damaged transformers and strengthened the power plant under horrific conditions to restore power to nearly all homes and families within three months” after Typhoon Soudelor slammed into Saipan in Aug. 2015.

Under Camacho’s leadership, the governor said, “water was restored to all tank service areas within a month of the devastation of the typhoon and despite the torrential downpour during the worst storm to hit the NMI in years, there were no major sewer overflows which protected our people from the unsanitary conditions that may otherwise have occurred.”

Torres said that through Camacho’s efforts power loss was reduced by 8 percent for the year, adding that the acting executive director has also made it his personal responsibility to provide 24-hour water service to Saipan residences.

Under Camacho, the governor added, CUC repaired more than 700 leaks in Saipan water lines, and instituted a wide-scale metering system to better detect line leakages. He also completed eight major water projects to secure residents’ access to clean, reliable water, Torres added.

He said, “Through Camacho’s efforts and persistence, CUC has significantly increased 24-hour water access from 73 percent of residences at the beginning of his tenure as acting executive director to a remarkable 81 percent.”

Camacho has “accomplished much through the compassionate and considerate manner in which he treats his staff and those around him,” the governor added.

Torres said building on Camacho’s 21 years of service at CUC, the acting executive director has encouraged professional development throughout all of his departments, and truly cares for the people he leads.

“In my many years of public service, as a congressman, senator, lt. governor, and now as governor, I have never seen an executive director as proactive, knowledgeable, or competent as Mr. Camacho.”

In his letter, Torres supported CUC’s motion for a temporary waiver of Stipulated Order No. 1 educational requirement so that Mr. Camacho can be appointed to the position of executive director.

Camacho said his educational background includes a high school diploma with some college credits. But he also points to 21 years of working for CUC in various capacities for which he completed many training programs.

Stipulated Order No. 1 mandates specific qualifications and requirements for the individual who holds the position of CUC executive director: a master’s degree in management, engineering, finance or public administration or in the alternative a bachelor’s degree in engineering and registration as a professional engineer pursuant to national standards in either the civil, mechanical or electrical branch.

SO1 also requires at least 10 years of senior management experience in preferably combined wastewater, drinking water and power utility experience, capital improvement projects, human resource needs, utility financing issues, operation and maintenance training and implementation needs.