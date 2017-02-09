Saipan native now a physician assistant, promoted to 1st lieutenant in Air Force

NELLIS AFB, Nevada (Press Release) — On Feb. 2, 2017, 2nd Lt. Sidonia Williamson earned her master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska and was promoted to the rank of 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

In attendance were her parents, Angel and Margaret Reyes of Papago, Saipan, and friends and family who traveled from Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, and California. 1st Lieutenant Williamson was sworn in by her cousin, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Christine Torres Igisomar, also a Saipan native.

First Lieutenant Williamson was born and raised on Saipan. She attended Mount Carmel School for most of her school years, moving to Las Vegas to complete her senior year of high school.

She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school in 2004, and served as an E.M.T.

She has been posted to duty stations in Florida, South Korea, Okinawa, and Maryland. She has also completed two deployments to Iraq.

With her new designation as a physician assistant, she and her husband, Air Force Technical Sgt. Warren Williamson, will travel to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio for their next tour of duty.

1st Lieutenant Williamson acknowledges her family and their strong island values played a large part in her success as a military officer.

“I was one of the first in my family to join the military, and I knew that if I did well, my younger relatives would see that joining the military and being successful wouldn’t be so far-fetched,” she said. “I also have great family support. My family never questioned my ambitions, so I keep motivated not to let them down.”

For her part, her cousin Lt. Christine Igisomar reflects on the qualities that 1st Lieutenant Williamson possesses: “since our days at Mount Carmel School, she always struck me as a hard worker. She was never lazy — she always put her head down and put effort into everything. I admire her grit.”

“When I was young, I thought someone had to be a bonafide genius to work in the medical field,” 1st Lieutenant Williamson reflects. “As I started my career in the Air Force, I realized that all someone has to do is work hard, and not be afraid to sweat and put in time.”