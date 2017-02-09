Rolex heist suspect on Guam tied to two other retail store thefts

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The suspect in the Jan. 20 heist at a Rolex boutique has been linked to other suspects in the recent thefts at two additional retail stores.

The Guam Police Department confirmed its investigation into the theft of about $30,000 worth of luxury watches from the Rolex Store at The Plaza in Tumon expanded into the recent thefts at MacTech Guam, in the Agana Shopping Center, and Benson, in Maite.

In addition to the previously confirmed arrest of Vince Benito, 28, the suspect who was caught on video surveillance during the Rolex Store thefts, police announced Jay Gaza and Kyle Pablo have both been arrested.

Pablo was arrested Wednesday, while Gaza was taken into custody Friday, according to GPD spokesman Officer Paul Tapao.

The theft at MacTech also was caught on video surveillance camera.

The theft at the Rolex Store led GPD to the alleged getaway driver for Benito, who then led police to the home of Lucas Rebanal, 32.

A raid at Rebanal’s house in Dededo on Friday yielded what a prosecutor described in court as the “largest prescription drug bust” in the island’s history.

Benito has been charged with retail theft, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Rebanal has been charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver, theft by receiving stolen property, three counts possession of an unregistered firearm, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

The raid at Rebanal’s home uncovered two unregistered firearms and a stolen gun, as well as thousands of prescription pills.

Officers recovered approximately 2,000 individual pills, identified as containing methylphenidate hydrochloride, a Schedule II controlled substance commonly marketed under the name Ritalin. Officers also seized approximately 3,200 individual pills identified as containing clonazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance commonly marketed as Klonopin; and 1,200 pills, identified as containing diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance commonly marketed as Valium.

Other pills were also recovered that contain oxycodone and hydrocodone.

“We believe that the defendant is potentially a major player in the distribution or trade of all of these illegal substances here on Guam, and we believe that he represents a major danger to the community based upon that,” Assistant Attorney General Nicole Driscoll said in arguing against the defendant’s request for a reduced bond Saturday.

The prosecutor noted the discovery of guns and “thousands upon thousands of prescription pills of a great variety.”

She told the judge: “This is frankly the largest prescription drug bust that we’ve ever seen in Guam.”