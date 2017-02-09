AG’s office re-files sexual-abuse-of-a-minor case against cop

A PENAL summons has been issued to a Rota police officer in connection with a case involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

Melvin Maratita Manglona is again charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, and one count of disturbing the peace.

According to the information that accompanied the penal summons, Manglona, 49, “engaged in sexual penetration” of a 14-year-old girl on or about Aug. 11, 2016.

As a result, the minor has had suicidal thoughts and communicated those suicidal tendencies to her teacher, the information stated.

The original case against Manglona was filed in August, but it was dismissed without prejudice in December because the prosecutor was going off-island. Manglona was then released from custody.

According to the penal summons, Manglona must appear in Courtroom 202 before Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja on Feb. 27, 2017 at 9 a.m.

During the bail hearing on Aug. 17, 2016, Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Manglona who appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections

Judge Camacho signed the arrest warrant on Aug. 16, 2016 for the charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

The police affidavit stated that a teacher called for assistance at 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2016 and reported that one of the students, a 14-year-old girl, claimed that the defendant had been touching her inappropriately.

The teacher said the girl showed up in class on Aug. 15, 2016, but was not able to talk because there were other students in the room.

The teacher told police that the victim typed notes on her phone about how hard it was for her to talk to anyone about her situation, that she did not know what to do, and that she sometimes thought of committing suicide.

The teacher said the victim had been sending her text messages throughout the summer break about the problems she was having with a “certain boy,” and how she could not stand what was going on with the “boy,” who turned out to be the defendant.

Police interviewed the victim and learned that the defendant had been sexually abusing her since she was nine years old.

The victim told police that that the most recent abuse was on Aug. 11, 2016 when the defendant picked her up from her sister’s house in the morning and started to touch her inappropriately before driving her to a baseball field. The victim said they had sexual intercourse in the vehicle.