MPLT finds ‘errors, misstatements’ in DPL financial report

THE Marianas Public Lands Trust, in its review of the Department of Public Lands’ fiscal years 2014 and 2015 financial statements, found that “there could be errors and misstatements of revenues and expenses that potentially understate the amount due to MPLT.”

MPLT said it also noted financial activity and fund transfers from previous years “not in accordance with the CNMI Constitution.”

MPLT’s six-page report was submitted to the Legislature and to DPL Secretary Marianne C. Teregeyo, who was appointed to her current position a year ago.

MPLT said it reviewed DPL’s FY 2014 and 2015 financial statements and the independent auditor’s report on internal control.

“MPLT is deeply concerned about the continued qualified opinions for this audit and past audits. These are some of your basic policies that we do take exception to,” MPLT told Teregeyo in a letter dated Jan. 27, 2017.

According to MPLT, the independent auditor was “unable to determine the propriety of the amount due to the CNMI of $1,752,420,” and was “unable to determine the propriety for the reservation of a fund balance in the amount of $4,467,773.”

Moreover, during FY 2010, “DPL transferred $2,500,000 to the CNMI due to a state of emergency; [and] for the period June 2010 and September 2014, DPL disbursed directly to the [Retirement Fund] $2,002,146 which may have been duplicated payments made by the CNMI.”

The auditors “state that for the above matters, the effects of the potential noncompliance with the CNMI Constitution could not be determined.”

In addition, in “DPL’s letter dated March 10, 2016, DPL agreed that the $5,000,000 transferred to MPLT in December 2014 was for unpaid prior year distributions, but it appears that it has been accounted for as an advance to MPLT with a remaining balance as of September 30, 2015 of $970,891 which presumably would be deducted from the FY 2016 distribution to MPLT. Given all of these factors, we believe that a substantial amount is due to MPLT as of September 30, 2015.”

Rep. Joseph Deleon Guerrero, during a session last week, said the findings are very significant especially for the House Committee on Ways and Means.

“MPLT identified some serious issues with regard to DPL back then. This is 2017 now. It may be outdated but MPLT is raising the issues to us. At that time DPL had some funding [from] land compensation, but DPL doesn’t pay land compensation so where did that money go? This was back then, and they are just raising it with us now. Ways and Means should be aware of those audit findings so that when we do the budget, when we have this money for land compensation, this will give Ways and Means a heads up.”

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from DPL.