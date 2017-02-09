NMI’s junior thespians ready for California

THE local Junior International Thespian Society team concluded on Monday its two-night fundraising showcase for their trip to Sacramento, California where they will compete in the Junior Thespian Festival and Junior Theatre Festival this Friday and Saturday.

Their fundraising showcase was held in the Dolphin Theater at Marianas High School on Sunday and Monday.

The CNMI team consists of six students who will present the musical “Into the Woods” at the Junior Thespian Festival in Sacramento.

They performed the play during their fundraising show: Gio Sagana as the Baker; Amy Soliman, the Baker’s Wife; Frances Pliscou, Rapunzel; Amber Liwag, the Witch; Juliet Inocencio, Little Red Riding Hood; and Jonathan Wolf, the Wolf.

Harold Easton — who will accompany the students to California — directed the play. Elizabeth Pliscou is the costume designer while Kristine Wolf, another chaperon, is the lighting designer.

The show concluded with hearty applause from the audience which also bid the six students and their two chaperones farewell and good luck.

“We are confident our students will do well because they work hard for it,” Kristine Wolf said. “We are thankful for the guidance of Mr. Easton.”

The team left the island today, Wednesday.

While in Sacramento, the CNMI students will also participate in Junior National Individual Events, workshops, and other activities.

As for the individual events, Amber Liwag and Frances Pliscou will compete in the duet musical category; Gio Sagana, in solo musical; Amy Soliman, in monologue; and Jonathan Wolf and Juliet Inocencio, in duet acting.