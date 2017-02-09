Long lines at airport should be a concern of ‘entire community’

MARIANAS Visitors Authority board chairwoman Marianne Aldan-Pierce on Tuesday said the “entire community needs to be concerned” about the long wait that many newly arrived tourists must undergo at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

MVA, she said, is now working to install wi-fi in the airport arrival area, but there are some structural impediments hindering the work.

“We have also received word from the airport that chairs are on the way, but the real issue still needs to be resolved,” she added.

Hundreds of newly arrived visitors have to wait in line, sometimes for hours, almost every morning just to get through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection counters.

“Imagine waiting in an area for hours where there are no chairs and no bathrooms,” she said, adding that many of the arriving visitors have traveled for hours just to get to the airport in their home countries before flying to Saipan.

Some of them have had nine hours of travel already before lining up for several hours without basic amenities like chairs and bathrooms at the Saipan airport, she said.

“Imagine that you are traveling with your children and maybe your elder parents. I am sure this is not the experience they looked forward to when they made their plans to come and visit us. For sure they will not be repeat visitors and for sure they will share this negative experience with their friends and families,” she said.

Aldan-Pierce said homeland security is also a top priority for MVA.

“We understand and appreciate the valuable work of CBP,” she added.

“Our understanding, based on discussions with CBP a while back, is that any decision to increase the number of CBP officers assigned to the CNMI can only be made at a higher level.”

She said they appreciate that CBP has now started posting the wait-time at airports on its website, but “it does not paint an accurate picture of the situation.”

Aldan-Pierce said they are grateful to U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan for “reaching out” on the federal level to find a solution to the problem.

She said MVA and other stakeholders will meet with Kilili to discuss how to “reverse the adverse effect on the island’s tourism economy.”