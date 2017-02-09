Cabinet members told to submit courtesy resignations

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres has asked the members of his cabinet to submit t courtesy resignations effective immediately.

Variety learned that on Tuesday, two cabinet members had already complied with the governor’s order: Department of Public Works Secretary James Ada and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita.

According to the administration, the governor expects that by Monday next week, all the cabinet members will have turned in their resignations.

Torres had earlier said that each of his cabinet members would be evaluated on their performance after two years.

He is not satisfied with some of them, Variety learned.

It’s been more than two years since then-Gov. Eloy S. Inos appointed some of the current cabinet officials.

Then-Lt. Governor Inos became governor on Feb. 20, 2013, following the resignation of Benigno Fitial who was impeached by the House of Representatives.

With Torres as his running-mate, Inos won the 2014 gubernatorial election, but he died in Seattle, Washington on Dec. 28, 2015 while recovering from open heart surgery. As lt. governor, Torres was sworn in as the CNMI’s new chief executive.