Zoning Office says it inspects ongoing development projects

DEVELOPMENT projects not in compliance with the requirements of the permits issued by the Saipan Zoning Office will be penalized, its administrator Therese Ogumoro said.

The zoning office can issue stop orders against violators of the zoning law, she reminded developers.

Last year, she said, the zoning board approved numerous conditional use permit applications, including those for hotels.

“If there’s a violation, we will issue a notice of violation and this notice consists of options: pay the fine, stop, or cease operation until the violation is corrected,” she added.

Since January, she said the zoning office has been inspecting all the major projects on Saipan.

The inspection is not limited to buildings but includes the setback and parking requirements, height, design and building elevation, Ogumoro said.

For a major development like a hotel, the site inspection by zoning enforcement personnel may take a whole day, she added.

After the zoning board approves a conditional use permit application for a development project, the applicant is given a definite timeframe to comply with the conditions, she said.

“So we need to conduct inspections to determine whether they are in compliance with our conditions.”

Ogusmoro said one of the goals of the zoning office is to ensure the proper implementation of the zoning law.

“The best possible way we can do that is to monitor the development project and ensure its compliance,” she said, adding that the zoning office wants to ensure orderly development on island.