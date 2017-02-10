Guam police investigate growing number of counterfeit reports

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two more businesses were duped with counterfeit currency over the weekend as the Guam Police Department conducts an investigation to determine who is behind the bogus bucks.

Papa Niyok Store in Merizo and IHOP in Tamuning filed complaints about counterfeit money with police, according to the police blotter.

In the last six weeks, police have received at least seven complaints of counterfeit money being exchanged for goods at various local businesses around the island. Among those that fell victim to the scam, were 7 Day Supermarket, NAPA Auto Parts, Subway, and the Mobil gas station in Agat.

Some of the counterfeit bills, accepted by unsuspecting cashiers, are clearly marked “For Motion Picture Use Only.” The wording appears on the top right on the front of the bill and on the left side on the back.

The Guam Police Department has said that people passing counterfeit bills often make small purchases so they can get a large sum of real money in return. They are urging cashiers and business owners to take extra caution during monetary transactions and do a check of all currency.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, real currency will contain a watermark that is visible from either side when held up to the light. Federal Reserve notes also contain color-shifting ink that shifts from copper to green as the note is tilted 45 degrees.