Rep. Ed Villagomez wants ‘general revenues’ defined

HOUSE Minority Leader Edmund S. Villagomez has introduced a bill to clarify or define the phrase “general revenues” as applied to the Public School System’s annual budget.

Villagomez’s House Bill 20-21 aims to make sure that PSS receives its fair share of the CNMI budget.

Section 1 (e) of Article XV of the CNMI Constitution mandates that PSS is to receive an annual budget that is not less than 25 percent of the general revenues of the commonwealth.

Villagomez said his bill will clarify that “the language set forth in Article XV means, notwithstanding any other legal interpretations, that PSS should have an annual budget that is not less than 25 percent of the total CNMI budget. For example, the gross amount of fiscal resources before any earmarks and debt service amounts are set aside.”

According to the bill, “Based on House Concurrent Resolution 19-3, the resources available for fiscal year 2017 was $212,649,298 as of June 30, 2016. Of this amount $75,624,073 was identified as being earmarked or set aside for debt service. Significantly, this amount, $75.6 million, is not included in the calculation of the PSS annual budget based on some interpretations of the CNMI Constitution, notably by the CNMI Attorney General’s Office that only the net amount of $137,025,000 should be used to calculate 25 percent..

Villagomez’s bill “clarifies that the 25 percent that is legally obligated to PSS should be 25 percent of the total amount before any sums are set aside or earmarked. This gross amount would reflect the actual language and spirit of the CNMI Constitutional Amendment set forth in House Legislative Initiative 18-12 which amended the minimum amount guaranteed to PSS from 15 percent to 25 percent which, it should be noted, is even lower than the amount that the CNMI budget historically allocated to PSS based on the maintenance of effort agreement with the United States government where the percentages routinely were in excess of 27 percent annually and always higher than 25 percent to begin with.”

The bill stated that “in the end, the sum of $53,162,324.50 should be due to PSS. This would reflect an increase of $18,906,018.25 over the proposed FY 2017 amount of $34,256,306.25. This nearly $19 million increase will be significant in terms of its affect upon both PSS and the entire CNMI budget. There are other well deserving entities that need financial assistance, other critical programs that could use these funds. However, the Legislature sees this legislation as merely a clarification of the CNMI Constitution and a means to enforce the true intent of the 8,082 voters who supported giving PSS the additional 10 percent when they voted for H.L.I. 18-12.”

Villagomez’s bill will add the following new sections to the law:

“Section 2284. Annual Appropriation: (a) The Commonwealth Constitution, Article XV (e) provides that the public elementary and secondary education system shall be guaranteed an annual budget of not less than 25 percent of the general revenues of the Commonwealth thorough annual appropriation.

“(b) Definitions. As used in Article XV of the Commonwealth Constitution: (1) General Revenues means the anticipated fiscal year revenues to be deposited in the General Fund as defined in 4 CMC Section 1802 and the anticipated fiscal year revenues deposited in separate accounts established pursuant 4 CMC Section 1802.

“(2) Annual Budget means the spending plan for a fiscal year setting forth anticipated expenditures from all anticipated financial resources.”