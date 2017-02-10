Igisomar: CUC law applies to all investors leasing public land

THE chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications says Public Law 19-59 requires all investors leasing public land to connect to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

Sen. Sixto Igisomar, who was one of the sponsors of the bill that became P.L. 19-59, said it does not provide any exemptions.

The law was enacted in Aug. 2016, but it has yet to be implemented.

CUC board chairwoman Adelina Roberto earlier said that the law applies only to new businesses, but according to Igisomar, “I don’t recall giving any form of waiver to companies that are on public lands.”

He said CUC and the Department of Public Lands should now work together to implement the law.

At the same time, Igisomar said he does not expect hotels leasing public land to immediately hook up to CUC’s power grid.

CUC must communicate and collaborate with hotel management so they can establish a timeline, he added.

“It’s a matter of how we can get together soon because we need to have businesses start sharing the cost of the utility. We cannot have the people, the majority of the users, including those with low incomes, as major contributors.”

There is a need to require “major users” such as hotels on public land to share the island’s power costs, he added.

The problem now, he said, is the law’s implementation.

“Even if you have the best ideas in the Legislature but if they’re not able to implement them…”

Asked if he was frustrated by the delay in the law’s implementation, Igisomar said: “If you ask me for help and I helped you but you are not making it worthwhile after I helped you, then don’t expect to come back and ask for my help again.”

But he said he has asked CUC to come up with rules and regulations for the implementation of the law.

“They told me they are now negotiating with hotels, to encourage them to come on board,” he added.