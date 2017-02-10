13 to vie for Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy crown

THIRTEEN candidates are participating in the United Filipino Organization’s signature Valentine’s Day event, Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy or Filipino Heart, at the Saipan World Resort on Feb. 25.

This year, IT&E is the major sponsor and LBC Saipan is one of the minor sponsors of the beauty pageant, according toUFO president Marlon Regaton.

He said the event is not only a beauty pageant but is also a showcase for traditional values: generosity, a willingness to help, a strong work ethic, respect, hospitality and strong family ties.

“The essence of the event is what is in the heart of a Filipino, thus ‘Pusong Pinoy,’ ” he added.

The support of the sponsors, volunteers and the community are very important and highly appreciated, Regaton said.

The 13 candidates will undergo training related to personal development, he added.





Their parents, he said, have been “very supportive” even during the rehearsal and practice sessions.

UFO overall events director and coordinator Ernie Molina said the training includes table etiquette, beauty tips, catwalk poise and Q&A practice.

On Wednesday evening, he said 2016 Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua met with the candidates to discuss pageant performance techniques.

Molina said the candidates will also vie for Miss Photogenic, Miss Charity, Best in Talent, Best in Evening Gown and Star of the Night awards.

All candidates will receive cash prizes, gift certificates, a sash and a bouquet.

Joel Vallega, one of UFO’s public information officers, will be this year’s pageant director.