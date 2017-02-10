US congressional delegation to visit NMI

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres will be hosting a U.S. congressional delegation which will visit the CNMI to assess ongoing development and workforce issues that the islands are facing right now.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan will give the delegation a tour when they arrive here on Feb. 22.

While in Washington, D.C., Torres said he invited U.S. lawmakers to visit the CNMI and see for themselves what is happening here before they act on the 902 recommendations submitted by the governor and the Obama White House to the U.S. Congress last month.

Kilili, for his part, has introduced H.R. 339, a bill that is now with the U.S. Senate. It is proposing to increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000.

The 902 recommendations include an increase of the CW cap to 18,000, and the extension of the CW program beyond 2019.

According to the Torres administration, the U.S. Senate is currently busy with the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointees.

Once they are done with the confirmation proceedings, the Torres administration added, the U.S. senators may begin acting on pending bills, including Kilili’s.

The administration is optimistic that the Trump White House will also look into the issues that the CNMI is facing, particularly those involving the workforce and the military buildup proposals.