NMC’s Frankie Eliptico named Communicator of the Year

FRANKIE Eliptico, dean of Northern Marianas College’s Office of Institutional Advancement, has been named 2016 Communicator of the Year by the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations – District VI.

The award is given to a college marketing, public relations or communication professional who demonstrates leadership in the area of college communication and marketing.

NMC President Dr. Carmen Fernandez lauded Eliptico for his achievement.

“We are extremely proud of Frankie’s recognition as Communicator of the Year for the entire District VI region,” she said.

“His leadership and many achievements have earned him the respect of those on campus as well as the greater CNMI community.”

Eliptico oversees all marketing and public relations activities for NMC, which include producing and distributing press materials, managing the institutional website, cultivating strategic partnerships with media representatives, organizing college events, and representing the institution at various official and corporate functions.

“This is great honor, and I am grateful for the national recognition,” said Eliptico. “However, all the credit is due to the hard working and absolutely awesome team that I work with.”

Eliptico gave special acknowledgement to Raynard Travilla, a marketing specialist at NMC, and the staff and interns who work in the Office of Institutional Advancement.

Eliptico said he was notified of the award by Juan Gutierrez, director of marketing and public relations for Orange Coast College in California and the District VI director of the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations.

Among some of Eliptico’s achievements were the launching of NMC’s “Believe” campaign, the ongoing “Start Smart, Start at NMC” recruitment campaign, and numerous other marketing initiatives.

Eliptico is also actively involved with the Cooperative Research Extension & Educational Services’ Healthy Living Program which was recognized internationally by the World Health Organization- Healthy Islands Award Program.

The National Council on Marketing and Public Relations is composed of marketing and public relations professionals who work at more than 650 community and technical colleges in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

District VI includes numerous colleges in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, the CNMI, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Guam.