BREAKING NEWS: AG files suit against legislative salary increase

THE Office of the Attorney General says it has filed a lawsuit for a declaratory judgment of the salary increases for the members of the Legislature, the lt. governor and the governor. The lawsuit alleges that P.L. 19-83 is unconstitutional for the following two reasons: 1) The Advisory Commission that recommended the salary increase was not validly constituted; and 2) The increase to the salary recommended by the Advisory Commission for the Legislature exceeded the change in an “accepted price index” since the last time the salary was adjusted.

The attorney general applied for preliminary and permanent injunctions to prevent the secretary of Finance from implementing the law. The secretary of Finance is named in her official capacity.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan states, “It is my duty as chief legal officer of the commonwealth to enforce the NMI Constitution. I look forward to the court hearing our arguments with respect to the manner these salaries may be adjusted, and holding the legislature accountable to the limitations imposed upon them by the Constitution.”

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Superior Court.