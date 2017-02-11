Governor signs payment of judgments, 2 other measures

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres signed into law measures that name the parties for the payment of judgments, and mandate a K-9 drug detection unit for all inter-island commuter flights and seaport entries.

He also signed a bill establishing a new public highway on Tinian.

House Bill 19-213, which is now Public Law 19-87, was authored by former Rep Antonio Sablan. It appropriates $9 million in fiscal year 2017 for the payment of judgments in the following cases:

Tano Group v DPW in civil case no. 05-0100 in the amount of $500,000; Lizama v DPW in civil case 08-149 in the amount of $500,000; Estate of Muna v CNMI in civil case 96-0796 in the amount of $400,000; MPLA v Heirs of Rogolofoi in civil case 05-0197 in the amount of $700,000; CNMI v Lot No. 353 New-G for civil case 97-0266 in the amount of $3,000,000; and Manglona v CNMI in civil case 97-0486 amounting to $900,000.

The total payment is $6 million.

As for the remaining $3 million, the new law states that it will be used for the payment of land compensation agreements certified by the Department of Public Works and approved by the Department of Public Lands or its predecessor and the land owners for the acquisition or right of ways and easements for commonwealth primary roads.

The expenditure authority will be the secretary of Finance in consultation with the attorney general.

Senate Bill 19-110, now Public Law 19-86, mandates the Division of Customs to conduct K-9 unit drug detection for all inter-island commuter flight entries and seaport entries as part of efforts to stop drugs from entering the commonwealth. Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon authored the bill.

Senate Bill 19-22, now Public Law 19-86, will establish a new public highway, Route 205, on Tinian, and was introduced by Sen. Jude Hofschneider.

He said Tinian has only one major highway, Broadway, located in the middle of the island and extending from north to south.

“A new public highway must be built to provide safe and efficient transportation…. A new public highway will also promote the establishments of new homestead subdivisions and new economic opportunity in other parts of the island including the southern and eastern parts of Tinian.”

The key provisions of the bill state:

“There is hereby established on the island of Tinian a new public highway to be named Route 205 to connect the highways around the island of Tinian. Route 205 shall commence at the end of Route 200 south down to Puntan Carolinas and up through Puntan Kastiyu and Puntan Pina Plateaus and further up to Puntan Barangk to Puntan Masalog and Puntan Asiga until the highway connects to Broadway in the northern part of Tinian. The highway shall be constructed not less than 200 feet from the cliff line.

“The Department of Public Lands shall designate available public lands for the design and construction of Route 205 including access to fishing and hunting areas and Department of Public Safety enforcement and emergency response on the island of Tinian.

“The [Capital Improvement Project Office] shall collaborate with the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan and the Tinian Legislative Delegation to prioritize the design and construction of Route 205 for the Second Senatorial District. The CIP office and the DPW, Highway Division shall fund the design and construction of Route 205 project utilizing available CIP funds and federal highway funds.”