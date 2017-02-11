Zoning office to go after business owners not complying with trash-bin requirements

BUSINESS establishments that are negligent in dealing with their trash will be issued a notice of violation, according to Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro.

She said development projects are required to screen storage bins from public view.

Moreover, all development projects are required to place trash bins at the rear of their establishments, and the bins must be screened with a fence.

“This is a strict condition in the permit,” Ogumoro said.

“Our [enforcement] officers have not been ignoring permit violations contrary to what people may be thinking,” she added.

The zoning office will advise business owners to take care of their trash and will coordinate with the Bureau of Environment and Coastal Quality implement the rules, Ogumoro said.

Variety asked her to comment on Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang’s claim that many businesses are allowing their garbage bins to overflow, scattering trash in public places.

Ogumoro said there are also establishments in Garapan that are leaving their trash in public view.

Business establishments that were established before the enactment of the zoning law will be informed and encouraged to keep their trash bins clean, she added.

They will also be given 24 to 72 hours to comply, otherwise they will be issued a notice of violation, she said.

According to Ogumoro, the zoning office is also monitoring the condition of trash bins in villages, major thoroughfares and other places.

“We have given [business owners] a courtesy notice to stop, but it is still their responsibility to prevent their trash bins from overflowing.”

Ogumoro said the failure of a trash company to pick up garbage on time should not be an excuse for business owners not keeping their surroundings clean.

“That is their responsibility,” she added.

Ogumoro encourages other government agencies to coordinate and collaborate with each other to ensure that business owners remove their trash bins from public view.