AG sues Luta Mermaid/MV Luta

ON behalf of the Department of Finance, the Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Luta Mermaid LLC, the owner of MV Luta, for non-payment of appropriated public funds in the amount of $400,000.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Timmons filed the complaint which stated that the defendant received public funds without authorization.

The lawsuit also alleged wrongful retention of public funds, unjust enrichment, and using public funds for personal use.

The Luta Mermaid officials are Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, Fidel S. Mendiola III and Fidel Mendiola Jr.

Timmons asked the court for an order requiring an accounting of the funds received from the Department of Finance, and the imposition of a constructive trust over the rest of the plaintiff’s property from the time it entered Luta Mermaid’s possession.

Timmons also asked the court for a judgment against Luta Mermaid ordering the recovery of public funds in the amount of $400,000.

He said Luta Mermaid should be preliminarily and permanently enjoined from transferring or wasting any property or asset which can be traced to Department of Finance money received by Luta Mermaid.

Luta Mermaid, he added, should be preliminary enjoined from removing MV Luta from the commonwealth pending the resolution of the case, and until full and final satisfaction of any judgment rendered in this matter.

On March 20, 2015, members of the Rota Legislative Delegation adopted Resolution 19-3 which authorized the secretary of Finance “to pay for fuel, lubrication, and costs necessary for the maiden voyage of MV Luta from Louisiana to its new home port at Rota and to provide for the personnel and operational costs of the Office of the Mayor of Rota.”

Timmons said Resolution 19-3 expressed the will of the Rota Legislative Delegation that the secretary of Finance be authorized to loan public funds in the amount of $400,000 to Luta Mermaid, the owner of MV Luta.

The Finance secretary, two days after receiving a memorandum from the delegation that Resolution 19-3 had been adopted, remitted public funds in the amount of $400,000 from the CNMI general fund account to Luta Mermaid’s bank account.

As a result of this transfer, said Timmons, Luta Mermaid received public funds in the amount of $400,000 without legal authorization which is in violation of 1 CMC§ 7401.

On Jan. 17, 2017, Finance sent Luta Mermaid a demand letter for the repayment of the $400,000.

Timmons said on Feb. 1, 2017, the Finance secretary received a letter from Luta Mermaid which admitted to receiving the funds. Luta Mermaid said the funds were deposited to its account on March 30, 2015 without any agreement on repayment.

Luta Mermaid had not entered into any contract of any kind with any government agency or body or any government representative for the repayment of the $400,000 Timmons added.

Luta Mermaid, he said, had not agreed to use the public funds it received from Finance for any public purpose, and Luta Mermaid had not made any payment to the department.

In the complaint, Finance said Luta Mermaid had exercised authority and control over the $400,000 in public funds as if the funds were its own, and had converted these funds for its own use.

Luta Mermaid has converted and continues to convert funds to Luta Mermaid’s own use and has refused and continues to refuse to return the funds, the lawsuit added.

Luta Mermaid/MV Luta officers and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog have also been sued in federal court by investor Takahisa Yamamoto for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Joining the lawsuit were the vessel’s former crewmembers and vendors who are seeking payments.

In May 2016, taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid/MV Luta. Hocog was the Senate president when the resolution authorizing the “loan” to MV Luta was adopted without public notice.

In Dec. 2016, Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Timothy H. Bellas dismissed the claims against Hocog, saying his conduct was covered by legislative immunity.