MVA board creates task force to monitor wait-time at Saipan airport

THE Marianas Visitors Authority board on Thursday created a task force that will collect data on the time spent by newly arrived tourists waiting at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.

MVA board chair Marianne Aldan-Pierce appointed board members Chris Nelson and Tommy Kim to the task force which will also include other stakeholders.

“We need to make sure that we alleviate the situation,” Aldan-Pierce said referring to the long hours of wait-time in the airport’s arrival area.

“We can work proactively with various stakeholders to see what can be done,” she said in an interview.

She said tourism is the CNMI’s only industry so it is important that visitors are not subjected to long hours of waiting at the airport after a long flight.

“They might decide to go somewhere else, and we can’t afford that,” she added.

Data provided to MVA shows an average waiting time of 1:42 hours.

MVA board member Jerry Tan said there is still a need to determine the data’s accuracy.

He said, ideally, the waiting time should be 30 minutes or less.

MVA board member Chris Nelson said he wants to find out how various agencies are trying to address the problem.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, he said, is posting the processing time for newly arrived visitors, but Nelson added that that figures do not include the waiting time in the hallway.

“When you look at the numbers, they look acceptable. It looks like the waiting time is from 20 minutes to one hour, but sometimes tourists have waited two hours already in the hallway before they reach the CBP area.”

He said the total length of time spent by tourists at the Saipan airport is sometimes greater than their flight time.

“We can’t continue that — tourists will never come back,” he told the board.

Tan said the data released by CBP is not the actual immigration processing time, but he added that it is not the federal agency’s fault since its personnel are working hard and just doing their job.





Aldan-Pierce said the long lines at the airport make for a “terrible reception.”

She said one visitor from Korea, a senior citizen, had to wait for five hours before he was cleared at the immigration counter.

There are no chairs in the hallway and people take turns sitting on the stairway, she added.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said they will donate five new water dispensers that will be installed in the waiting area.

He said they have also received donations of television sets, adding that the Commonwealth Ports Authority will provide some chairs.

Tan said MVA may reach out to its members and ask for more donations to improve the airport arrival area.

MVA board member Tommy Kim, for his part, said since they started checking the wait-times, there have been improvements.

According to the data, he said many tourists are being processed or cleared at the immigration counter after one hour instead of up to four or five hours.

Kim said CBP has started to make some improvements by assigning more personnel at the immigration counter — from seven to nine compared to the previous four to five.

But Kim said MVA should continue to monitor the operation at the airport to ensure that the wait-times will further improve.

He commended MVA, the governor’s office, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Sablan Camacho and the local news media for highlighting the problem.

He also expressed appreciation to CBP for “recognizing the importance of the issue and changing their work schedule.”

Tan, however, noted that based on their data, only 20 percent of the arriving tourists are being cleared in less than two hours.

“To me this is not acceptable. Who wants to wait for two hours?”

He said all stakeholders, including CBP and CPA, “should be on the same page — we all want to give tourists a good arrival experience.”