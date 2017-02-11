Bill to scrap pay-hikes for top officials

REPRESENTATIVE Edwin Propst has pre-filed a measure that will remove the salary increase of elected officials mandated by Public Law 19-83, saying it is unconscionable to give lawmakers an 80 percent increase while only giving civil servants a 5 percent increase.

The governor in an earlier interview with Variety said that he would not identify funds for the elected officials’ salary, but the salary adjustments for all civil service employees will take effect as funding for them has been identified already and is included in the fiscal year 2017 budget.

Propst said he drafted H.B. 20-39 because “our salary increases are an unfunded liability,” adding that “there were no funds identified or appropriated for such an increase. The 5 percent increase for civil servants was included in the budget, so that is covered.”

He said elected officials are entitled to a pay increase, “but it is unconscionable to give ourselves an 80 percent increase while only giving civil servants a 5 percent increase. There is a huge disparity there and it is grossly disproportionate. We must remember that public service is about ‘We’ before ‘me.’ ”

Propst said members of the 19th Legislature who are also returning members of the 20th Legislature should have abstained from voting on the measure last year.

“We voted on the bill after the elections, which meant that members of the 19th Legislature who were already voted into the 20th Legislature should have abstained or recused themselves from voting on the bill since there is a pecuniary interest in voting in favor of it, as we stand to clearly benefit from it. The only ones who had no interest or benefit from increasing public officials’ salaries are those who were not re-elected.”

Asked if he thinks his bill will be supported by the other members, Propst said:

“I certainly hope so. We shouldn’t have to wait for a taxpayer lawsuit to do the right thing and correct the mistakes made. We must be proactive and correct the mistakes ourselves.

“As public servants we must be fiscally conservative and be careful when spending taxpayer dollars. Taxpayers will have to fork out an additional $1.14 million every single year to pay for the salary increases of 35 elected officials. In the meantime, we have agencies who are in dire need of additional money, from CHC to DPS to CUC to medical referrals. We also have a debt that is approximately at $470 million. We have land owners who have passed away and have never received land compensation, and medical malpractice lawsuits that still need to be paid off, and we have our Settlement Fund obligation that is going to increase from $33 million to $45 million next year.”

Asked to comment on the lawsuit filed Thursday afternoon by the attorney general who believes that the pay-hike law is unconstitutional, Propst said:

“I fully support the AG’s decision. This just supports the bill I filed this morning. The findings in my bill explain my position and reasons for filing it. I opposed our salary increase from the beginning when I voted no to it, and my bill reiterates what I stated previously, and more,”

House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez is a co-sponsor of H.B. 20-39.