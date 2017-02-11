Police investigating possible skimming incident

PHOTOS of a skimming device purportedly found in one of First Hawaiian Bank’s ATMs at its Oleai Branch have been posted on social media, prompting the police to conduct an investigation.

FHB vice president and public relations manager Susan Kam Yokoyama in an email to Variety on Feb. 2, 2017 said they were aware of the ongoing police investigation of ATM skimming devices that were found on Saipan.

But she assured their clients that the alleged skimming incident did not compromise their system.

“We take our customer privacy and reports of suspicious activity very seriously,” said Yokohama.

First Hawaiian Bank, she added, is working with the law enforcers who are conducting an investigation.

As a precautionary measure, she said, they have reissued cards to their customers whose cards may have been compromised at the ATMs.

“Customers can also further protect themselves by contacting their card’s financial institution to change their pin immediately. First Hawaiian Bank customers are not liable for unauthorized transactions on their accounts.

“Customers are being advised to monitor their account statements and notify their respective financial institutions of any unauthorized transactions.”

For more information, First Hawaiian Bank customers on Saipan may call toll-free 800-545-6300 or (808) 844-4321.

Federal Bureau of Investigation media representative, Michele M. Ernst, who is based in Hawaii, told Variety in an email that they are in contact with the bank.

“But I am unable to comment any further,” said the FBI representative

In the skimming incident that occurred in April last year, more than one bank account was compromised and fell victim to electronic theft.

The FBI later released photos of the suspected perpetrators taken from one of the ATM machines of First Hawaiian Bank.

In May 2016, the FBI arrested Xiaolin Yang, upon his arrival at the Saipan airport, for possession of an ATM skimming device.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment and was deported after his release from jail.