US court: Yamamoto is in joint venture with Luta Mermaid

DISTRICT Court for the NMI designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday said a joint venture exists between Yamamoto and Luta Mermaid LLC and that she is invalidating the maritime arrest of MV Luta.

Tydingco-Gatewood said she considered all the evidence submitted by the parties, in particular the correspondence between Yamamoto and Luta Mermaid president Abelina Mendiola.

The federal court will issue a written decision, today, Monday, explaining why Yamamoto cannot maintain a maritime lien.

It will also issue an order regarding payments to the vessel’s court-appointed custodian which wants to be paid before MV Luta’s maritime arrest is lifted.

Luta Mermaid lawyer William M. Fitzgerald argued that Yamamoto, despite numerous opportunities, failed to refute evidence that he is a joint-venture partner in the ownership of MV Luta.

Fitzgerald said the law is clear that a joint-venture partner may not obtain a maritime lien.

He added that Yamamoto “has failed to make even the most rudimentary attempt to refute” the affidavit of Abelina T. Mendiola.

Even the affidavit of Yamamoto leads to the conclusion that it was a joint venture, the lawyer added.

“He has admitted being owner of the vessel with the Mendiola family, both in his emails and in an interview with Marianas Variety,” Fitzgerald said.

“Yamamoto was interviewed by Marianas Variety and acknowledged that he was one of the owners of the MV Luta, but had no knowledge of, and had not received, the $400,000 that was appropriated by the Rota Legislative Delegation.”

Fitzgerald said Yamamoto’s complaint itself supports the finding that Yamamoto was an owner and not a lender.

All of the verified statements by Yamamoto established that he invested money for the purpose of making profit, and he is now claiming that people who owed him a duty to act in his interest and to account to him violated their duty, Fitzgerald said.

“The claims of Yamamoto are a classic case of a disappointed investor, demanding an accounting from his partners in their investment.”

Yamamoto may proceed with his in personam claim, Fitzgerald said. “What he did not have a right to do was secure a maritime lien on the basis that he was a stranger to the vessel.”

Yamamoto’s lawyer, George Llolyd Hasselback, provided the court with copies of affidavits that show that Yamamoto was a creditor, but the court found Fitzgerald’s arguments more convincing.

The lawyers of the intervenors in the MV Luta lawsuit also attended Friday’s hearing: Bruce Berline for Norton Lilly, David Banes for the MV Luta crewmembers, Janet King for Rota Terminal, and Daniel Guidotti for Long Consulting via teleconference.

Also in attendance was attorney Sean Frink who represents MV Luta’s court-appointed custodian, National Maritime Services.