Illegal dumping plagues Guam

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Driving along San Vitores Road in Tumon, passing hotel after hotel and tourist-crowded sidewalks, it’s no wonder the village is a hot spot for tourists and locals alike — for the most part.

Tumon Bay beaches and the San Vitores highway offer some of the best of Guam to our visitors, and the credit goes in part to the Guam Visitors Bureau, for initiating frequent trash disposals and regular cleanups.

However, much of the rest of the island is a totally different picture, and it’s due to a lot of different and recurring reasons.

Families taking off-island relatives around the island as well as free-ranging tourists who are drawn to spots on the sight-seeing maps discover a beautiful getaway, but also the not-so-pretty aspects that have plagued Guam for years. These include trash and graffiti.

An evolving 10 years of picking up the island’s trash and making the best of it, Peggy Denney, administrator of the i*recycle program, has been hauling bags of trash and truckloads of recyclables for years now.

But while trash still piles up in some areas, the mindset for some to help clean up also is improving.

“When I started this, people thought I was really odd,” Peggy said. “They thought I was some old bag lady because I would just get the strangest looks. Now people say ‘Thank you so much for what you do’ and that’s not why I do it, but my gosh, the mindset has changed very dramatically.”

Constant cleaning

An occasional sighting at different outdoor events around Guam throughout the year, Peggy has become a symbol of recycling on the island by now and contributes to hundreds of thousands of trash being sorted, reduced, reused and recycled.

With the help of several community partners who make up Guam Business Partners for Recycling, Peggy has been able to solely direct the island’s volunteer recycling program for almost 10 years.

A casual scene on Guam, it’s becoming less and less of a shocker to residents who pull up to southern beaches or central parks to find heaps of trash in overflowing receptacles and illegally dumped items in the jungle nearby.

“I think it’s pretty significant and I know that there are cleanups going on all the time, but you have areas that could be cleaned up at any given time and two or three weeks later, they’re totally trashed again.”

Peggy said she’s seen illegally dumped items like couches, televisions, microwaves, refrigerators, bicycles, and a wide-ranging variety of other household products on a weekly basis making her rounds through regular dumpsites.

An ongoing issue on Guam, illegal dumping represents a multi-faceted problem, according to Denney. Household items often find themselves in the depths of a jungle, at the beach or even along the roadside at the end of their life on Guam.

“You’ve got people who, for whatever reason don’t really care, people who for whatever reason don’t know where to dispose of their trash properly, and then there’s people who just might not have the money or the transportation.”

Community responsibility

One recent solution, according to Denney, is the newly built Household Hazardous Waste Facility, which is coupled with the Harmon Residential Transfer Station in Harmon Industrial Park.

Opened in January 2015, the waste facility is able to take a large variety of household waste that is otherwise usually seen at illegal dumpsites.

Another avenue toward doing your part in the community consists of practicing recycling at home and doing what you can to minimize the output of trash period, Peggy said.

“People act like it’s rocket science sometimes and they don’t know where to begin, but it’s really pretty simple,” Peggy said. “If you look at the three Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle — and if you really strive to employ those in your life, then first and foremost we will generate less trash.”

While illegal dumping offenders aren’t usually the typical families down the street, Peggy said that every family can do their part to reduce any amount of trash that is generated.

“We deposit half a million pounds of waste a day and the thing is, even though it’s a little time consuming, it doesn’t need to all end up in a landfill,” Peggy said. “It’s really useful to go through your trash, look at what are the things you generate on a daily basis and ask yourself “Can this be composted? Can this be recycled? Do I really need to buy this little container or can I buy refills?”

Peggy said that residents can reduce Styrofoam by using banana leaves and by using both sides of a sheet of paper. Residents can reuse old food containers for future leftovers or nuts and bolts. People can also recycle a number of items creatively to prevent trash buildup period, she said.

“If people would just sort their trash, half of their trash would be recyclables,” Peggy said. “As long as somebody isn’t solely focused on the bottom line, they will ideally go for recycling, but there’s a lot that people don’t know and there are lots of people who are trying to figure out how best to do this so we just need to get to the point where we’re teaching more and more people how.”

Peggy’s story

After trying to introduce recycling to the annual Liberation Carnival while working for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency in 2006, Peggy said that nothing happened until she took matters into her own hands, moving to recycle trash out of bins herself at the carnival after leaving the Guam EPA.

“I was really excited about it and I had gotten into cleanups to some extent,” Peggy said. “I would go there at midnight and sort all night because I didn’t want people to see me sorting through trash, but it’s changed and expanded over the years and I now think that its important to have it in peoples faces.”

Gradually learning more about recycling, cleanups, and the effects of our island’s trash, Peggy soon found a passion for our island’s trash, as funny as it sounds, because it gave her the opportunity to turn a negative into a positive through recycling.

“I like saving resources, putting them to good use, reducing the waste that goes into the landfill, and mostly helping people understand the value of recycling and waste diversion,” Peggy said. “People always say “Well don’t you want to retire?” and I don’t. I have no interest in retirement. It’s just become a passion and I don’t ever envision it ceasing.”

The island’s decade-long leader of recycling efforts, keeping Guam clean and environmentally conscious, Peggy said that she would continue to be a source of light for people looking to contribute to the green movement for years to come.

“I know that we do more than some places in the states, so it’s just a matter of keeping our trash in perspective,” Peggy said. “I think that it’s something that has evolved since I started with i*recycle. I’ve personally just been trying to help people instill a sense of pride in taking care of our island and we’ve come a long way, but we also have a ways to go.”