Blanco wants Marpi to be a tourist resort area

ZONING Board chairman Diego Blanco will ask the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to rezone all the areas close to the sea in Marpi which he wants designated as a tourist resort area.

This will allow tourist-development-related projects only in the area.

But historical and conservation sites must be preserved as well as the mitigation banking in Marpi, Blanco told the board during a meeting on Thursday.

He said, in the past the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Navy’s technical and tactical training unit had “enormous” facilities, including an airfield, below Suicide Cliff in Marpi.

He said Naval Air Base Marpi, was highly developed and had many facilities.

It’s the same area where a zipline company wanted to operate, he added, but the application was rejected by the Historic Preservation Office.

“They [the HPO board] don’t want the ‘spirits’ there bothered because they are all resting. My question is, what happened to the same ‘spirits’ when this [post-war] development happened [under the military]? Did the spirits take a vacation?”

At present, Marpi is zoned as rural except for the landfill and other areas zoned as industrial.

Blanco said the land belongs to people of Northern Marianas descent, but they are not getting anything out of Marpi.

Saipan at the same time is “running out of space” in the southern part of the island yet “Marpi has this [area] right now.”





Zoning Board legal counsel Kate Fuller said Marpi is not entirely public land.

Blanco agreed, adding that some of the lots there were given to private individuals through a land exchange program involving Rota.

Meanwhile, he said, “hundreds of tourists visit Marpi every day —where’s the money going to, who’s getting the money?”

Blanco said they could have “developed” the historical sites in Marpi and charge tourists who visit the area.

In China, he said, people pay just to walk up to the Great Wall.

“I don’t think anybody will oppose an entry fee for those who visit our historical sites,” he added.

Fuller said there are lots of uses that are currently permitted in Marpi. “You can already do all sorts of things out there,” she added.

But according to Blanco, “right now you go there you just see tangan-tangan and cow dung.”

He said he is pushing to rezone the area for the benefit of the people of Northern Marianas descent, adding that development will not destroy Marpi, but will make it more attractive.

Fuller said there is still lots of abandoned space in the south that can be developed by investors while Zoning Board vice chairman Bruce Bateman said the beach area in Marpi is covered with sharp coral and not ideal for hotel development. But, he added, it doesn’t mean no one could develop the area.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said Blanco’s proposal will require amendments to the Zoning Act.