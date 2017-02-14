Hocog signs ‘commonsense’ law

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog has signed into law a measure that encourages vendors to use commonsense in judging whether a buyer of cigarettes or alcohol is a minor or an adult.

Introduced by Rep. Glenn Maratita, House Bill 19-141 is now Public Law 19-84.

In signing the law, however, Hocog also asked the Legislature to amend it.

“Rather than vetoing the bill,” Hocog said, “I ask the Legislature to amend it by defining the terms ‘actual knowledge’ and ‘reasonably certain’ to capture and accurately represent the Legislature’s view in giving retail vendors the discretion to exercise prudent human judgment. Further, I ask the Legislature to insert language that holds accountable retail vendors who fail to make diligent inquiry as to whether or not the customer is in fact a minor.”

According to the new law, as a result of the enforcement of the law mandating the showing of an ID card prior to selling any alcoholic beverage or tobacco products, “there exist growing complaints in the community, specifically from senior citizens and visiting tourists as well as a growing adverse community reaction, with respect to the absurdness in demanding a valid ID on a daily basis from the same patron, specifically from the retail establishment’s regular customers of legal age.”

The key provisions of the new law state:

“No person shall sell, give, serve or permit his/her agent to sell, give or serve any alcoholic beverage products to any person under 21 years of age. Unless based on actual knowledge or if reasonably certain that the person buying any alcoholic beverage products is at least 21 years old, no person or business establishment shall sell or permit his/her employee or agent to sell alcoholic beverage products to any person without first demanding that the person present an official government document of identification issued by the CNMI government, municipalities of the CNMI, the United States government, United States’ states, United States territories, or by foreign governments which bears the person’s full name, current photograph, sex and date of birth indicating that the possessor is 21 years of age or older and that the said presentation and verification occurs.

“It is unlawful for any person to sell, or permit to be sold to an individual under the age of 18 (a minor), any tobacco product. Unless based on actual knowledge or if reasonably certain that the person buying any tobacco product is at least 18 years old, no person or business establishment shall sell or permit his/her employee or agents to sell tobacco products to any person without first demanding that the person present an official government document of identification issued by the CNMI government, municipalities of the CNMI, the United States government, Unites States’ states, United States territories or by foreign government which bears the person’s full name, current photographers, sex and date of birth indicating that the possessor is 18 years of age or older and that said presentation and verification occurs.”