US congressional delegation to visit Rota and Tinian, too

A U.S. congressional delegation will visit Rota for the first time ever on Feb. 23, according to U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan.

In his e-newsletter, Kilili said he “made a special request for this stopover to Rob Bishop, R-Utah, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee and leader of the congressional delegation. He kindly agreed.”

Kilili added, “On Feb. 22, the eight members of our group will land on Saipan. The next day we travel to Tinian and then on to Rota, where we will be briefed by a National Park Service team. They are holding public meetings as part of their study of the feasibility of establishing a unit of the National Park System on Rota to protect areas of recognized national importance like the I’Chenchon Bird Sanctuary, the Monchong Latte Village site, and the Taga Latte Quarry.”

Kilili said he “included authorization for this three-year study in the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act and funding in the 2016 Consolidated Appropriations Act. But the Park idea really began with then-Rota Legislative Delegation leader Sen. Diego Songao in 2004. Then-Rota Rep. Teresita Santos also helped with convincing testimony to Congress in 2010, as did Then-Mayor Melchor A. Mendiola and Sen. Paul A. Manglona. Study recommendations will go to the Natural Resources Committee which is responsible for decisions about our national parks.”

On Saipan on Feb. 22, the congressional delegation will be welcomed by Gov. Ralph Torres.

His administration said that while the visiting lawmakers are on island, they will also assess the issues facing the commonwealth including its workforce needs.