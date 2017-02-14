MV Luta ‘shocked’ by demand for payment

MV Luta’s registered owner Luta Mermaid LLC was “shocked” to receive a demand of payment letter from Department of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson regarding Rota Legislative Delegation Resolution 18-9 that authorized the release of $400,000 in public funds to the vessel.

In her response to the demand of loan payment dated Jan. 13, 2017, Abelina Mendiola, president of Luta Mermaid LLC, said they never had an understanding that the $400,000 was “a loan to be repaid within one year.”

In her letter to the secretary of Finance, Mendiola cited the provision of R.L.D. Res. 19-3 that sets out the conditions for the $400,000 loan to Luta Mermaid.

But, she added, “this is an understanding among delegation members, and Luta Mermaid is not a party to this understanding.”

She said the language regarding repayment of the loan is also “ambiguous in that it is unclear whether the phrase ‘within a period of one year’ modifies a) ‘enter[ing] into a repayment plan with the secretary of Finance’ or b) ‘the repayment of amount advanced.”

Despite the absence of an agreement for a repayment plan, she said the funds were deposited into their company bank account on March 30, 2015.

“There should be…reciprocal repayments to the Rota community in one way or another but exactly how has never been established,” Mendiola said.

Luta Mermaid, she added, attempted to address the matter to have a definite mutual agreement but, she added, Finance never responded to their communications.

In her Jan. 13, 2017 letter, Finance Secretary Larissa Larson told Luta Mermaid that payment in full was due within 14 days.

“When Luta Mermaid accepted the sum of $400,000 in public funds it was well aware that the amount was a loan that would have to be repaid within one year,” Larson said.

But Luta Mermaid “has not made any payments on the debt. The time period for making payments has lapsed and the amount is now due in full.”

Larson said “if the amount due is not paid within 14 days, the Office of the Attorney General may pursue the matter in litigation and seek the amount due as well as penalties, interest, reimbursement for fees and costs, liens, and all other relief available at law and equity.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the AG’s office sued Luta Mermaid for non-payment of appropriated public funds in the amount of $400,000.

Named defendants were Luta Mermaid officials Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola, Fidel S. Mendiola III and Fidel Mendiola Jr.

R.L.D. Res. 19-3 was adopted by Rota lawmakers, including then-Senate President Victor Hocog, who is now the lt. governor, on March 20, 2015.

The resolution authorized the secretary of Finance to loan public funds in the amount of $400,000 to Luta Mermaid for MV Luta’s maiden voyage from Louisiana to Rota on April 2, 2015.

The resolution also states that Luta Mermaid LLC agreed to enter into a repayment plan with the secretary of Finance for the repayment of the amount advanced within a period of one year.

Hocog and MV Luta’s owners have also been sued in federal court by Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Joining the lawsuit as intervenors were the vessel’s former crewmembers and vendors, all of whom are trying to collect overdue payments from the ship’s management.