Restaurant cook gets five years for ice possession

A RESTAURANT cook will serve five years in jail after he pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance — “ice.”

Xiongying Xu, 48, appeared in the custody of the Department of Corrections before Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Thursday and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, including credit for time already served since June 25, 2016.

The judge ordered Xu to pay a fine of $2,000 and instructed the CNMI government to serve a copy of the judgment and conviction and commitment order to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

The CNMI government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds while Assistant Public Defender Charity Hodson was Xu’s counsel. Tony Yen, an interpreter, was also present during the proceedings.

As part of the plea agreement, the other charges against Xu — two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and another count of illegal possession of a controlled substance — were dropped.

According to the prosecution, Xu sold “ice” weighing 7 gross grams and 10.6 gross grams to a cooperating defendant during two buy-bust operations in June 2016 — in the Great Restaurant in Garapan and in Xu’s car in the parking lot of the Korean church in Chinatown.