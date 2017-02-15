Feds oppose CUC request to waive educational background requirement for executive director

THE federal government is opposed to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s request to temporarily waive the educational background requirement for the executive director’s position.

Bradley O’Brien, senior attorney, environmental enforcement section, environmental and natural resources division, U.S. Department of Justice, also asked the District Court for the NMI to “strike” CUC’s motion, adding that CUC failed to meet and confer with the U.S. prior to seeking relief from the court.

He said if CUC’s motion is not stricken, the court is requested to confer with the parties in advance of any hearing to seek to resolve the matter.

On behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. government brought an action against CUC and the CNMI asserting claims under the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act. The suit was resolved on March 11, 2009, and the court entered stipulated orders 1 and 2 or SO1 and SO2.

According to O’Brien, the intention of the orders is to create a sustainable foundation for CUC’s operations and to modify CUC’s historically poor practices to be consistent with comparable utilities and in compliance with environmental laws.

The stipulated orders focus on drinking water and wastewater issues, oil handling and infrastructure, organization and management.

O’Brien said the orders require CUC to hire qualified employees, adding that CUC’s poor operation can not be corrected without qualified personnel.

He said CUC agreed that employees ranging from the executive director or ED to drinking water and wastewater associate engineers must meet defined minimum education and experience levels.

CUC, during numerous hearings, conceded that the hiring criteria caused qualified individuals to be retained and that these qualified persons are critical to CUC’s operations and contributed significantly to CUC’s partial compliance with the court orders, O’Brien said.

The ED, he added, is literally and figuratively CUC’s leader and its most important position.

“For this reason, the ED must possess the requisite educational background and professional experience and meet the following SO1 minimum requirements.”

He said CUC is capable of successfully hiring an ED that meets the SO1 minimum requirements.

“The court is aware that the former ED, Mr. Alan Fletcher, was instrumental in furthering CUC’s partial compliance with the court orders, but his contract was not renewed by the CUC board of directors,” O’Brien said.

The mandated ED qualification requirements have not impaired CUC’s ability to attract other qualified candidates, he added.

He said in 2015 and 2016, EPA approved three ED candidates as meeting the SO1 minimum education and experience qualifications, and determined an additional candidate who was potentially qualified (subject to receiving supplemental information), but CUC did not hire these candidates, and instead continued to operate under an acting ED.

O’Brien also told the court that CUC’s failure to meet and confer with the U.S. is not an isolated incident.

On Jan. 11, 2017, he said, CUC contacted the U.S. via email requesting EPA’s advice regarding acting ED Gary Camacho being appointed to the ED position notwithstanding the SO1 minimum qualification requirements.

O’Brien said CUC’s informal inquiry did not describe Camacho’s qualifications for the ED position and did not follow the SO1 vetting process.

On Jan. 13, 2017, the U.S. responded to CUC’s inquiry, saying: “If CUC would like Mr. Camacho to be considered for the ED position, please follow the process and information requirements set forth in Stipulated Order Number 1. EPA does not have sufficient information to evaluate the inquiry, and it would not be appropriate to address the question through an informal email. It is important that all candidates are treated fairly and equally.”

O’Brien said the U.S. seeks the following information: 1) Camacho’s qualifications, 2) Camacho’s commitment that CUC will timely and fully fund and implement all SO1 and SO2 projects and requirements; and 3) whether CUC will agree that it will not in the future seek a qualification waiver for any position or candidate.

According to SO1, an ED must have a master’s degree in management, engineering, finance or public administration or in the alternative a bachelor’s degree in engineering and registration as a professional engineer pursuant to national standards in either the civil, mechanical or electrical branch.

SO1 also requires an ED to have at least 10 years of senior management experience in preferably combined wastewater, drinking water and power utility, capital improvement projects, human resource needs, utility financing issues, operation and maintenance training and implementation needs.

Camacho said his educational background includes a high school diploma with some college credits. He also has 21 years of experience working for CUC in various capacities for which he completed many training programs.