Senator says DPS Rota needs patrol cars

SENATE Vice President Steve Mesngon said the Department of Public Safety on Rota is in need of patrol cars for its daily operations.

In a letter to DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero dated Feb. 10, the senator said DPS Rota, in collaboration with the mayor of Rota and its legislative delegation, has made numerous requests for additional funding to purchase and replace the department’s “run-down” patrol vehicles.

Right now, he added, DPS Rota is using a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.

“This vehicle is frequently used on a 24 hour basis, seven days a week and is slowly deteriorating. The other two patrol vehicles assigned to the section continue to malfunction and the continuing need for repairs places a great burden and expense to the department,” the senator said.

DPS-Rota, he added, is relying temporarily on a vehicle assigned to the traffic section which is federally funded, but DPS-Rota cannot use it regularly.

“The vehicle is strictly for traffic use and cannot be used for 24-hour operations,” Mesngon said in an interview on Monday.

“This is the immediate concern right now, and the mayor has asked the delegation for assistance. I also asked our lt. governor if he could find funding to address this problem,” the senator added.

In his letter to the DPS commissioner, Mesngon said the Rota officers’ lives as well as those of community members are put in danger in the absence of a good running patrol vehicle.

The senator also asked the commissioner if there is a need for emergency procurement measures to address the matter “expeditiously.”

“I hope the commissioner can help us address this problem,” Mesngon said in an interview.