Police looking for 2 theft suspects

POLICE are seeking the public’s help regarding a theft at the Dolphin Department Store in San Jose.

Department of Public Safety public information officer Jason Tarkong said on Jan. 24, 2017, police met with the store manager who showed footage from the video surveillance camera recorded earlier that day.

Police learned that the two suspects arrived in a maroon four-door sedan that was then parked in front of the store. They entered the establishment at 12:42 in the afternoon.

Tarkong said Suspect #1 was described as a local male, dark-skinned, medium build, about 20-30 years of age, wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt, and a pair of dark long pants.

Suspect #2 was described as a local male, large build, about 20-30 years of age, long hair tied in a bundle behind his head, wearing a dark t-shirt with the word “WORLD” printed upside down on the front and wearing blue and white colored shorts and zorries.

Tarkong said Suspect #2 distracted the cashier while Suspect #1 was seen with a large speaker system equipped with roller wheels and a collapsible handle.

Suspect #2 then exited the store and got into the driver’s seat. Suspect #1 followed a few seconds later and put the speaker system into the front passenger seat before getting into the car himself, Tarkong added.

The car then drove toward the west entrance of the parking lot area, Tarkong said.

Stolen was an IQ Sound 15-inch Professional Bluetooth speaker valued at $229.

In a separate interview, the Dolphin manager said they noticed that the speaker system was missing when a customer later the same day asked if they still had it in stock as the display was no longer where it was.

The manager said he immediately reviewed the in-store video recording and called the police as soon as they saw what had happened.

If you have any information about this crime, call 911 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272 should you want to remain anonymous. You may also use its website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call.