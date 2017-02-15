Saipan students win national awards and recognition at theater festival

SACRAMENTO, Ca. — Students from Thespians of the Western Pacific Islands in Saipan won a Freddie G Outstanding Production group award and Jonathan Wolf won the All Festival Performance Male Award at the 2017 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival West, which took place here Feb. 10-12, 2017.

As one of just six schools from across the country to win a Freddie G Outstanding Production Award, the students performed a song from their production for all 1,500 attendees at the Junior Theater Festival closing ceremonies.

Students Jonathan Wolf and Juliet D. Inocencio, representing Troupe 89328 at Dandan Middle School, were selected to perform an acting scene of “Views” for all Junior Thespians at the Friday night showcase. Additionally, Bonnie Gio Sagana, representing Troupe 88755 at Hopwood Junior High School was selected to perform “I’m Not My Father’s Son” for all Junior Thespians at the Friday night showcase.

In the spirit of collaboration, students presented 15 minutes from a musical in Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior library of titles for adjudication by a panel of leaders in education and theater.

The Thespians of the Western Pacific Islands students presented selections from “Into the Woods” for Dean McFlicker, dancer, choreographer and senior vice president and creative director of original productions, live events and promotional programming at NBC Entertainment (“Hairspray Live!” executive producer); Ken Cerniglia, Disney Theatrical Group dramaturgy and literary manager, and Cindy Ripley, an educational consultant for iTheatrics and member of the 2005 USA Today All Star Teaching team.





The students received feedback on their connection to the material, story-telling, movement, music, acting and ensemble work.

Said Ripley, “Thespians of the Western Pacific Islands’ gave one of the most riveting performances of ‘Into the Woods’ I have ever seen, and that includes professional productions. They had immaculate staging with this stellar group of six.”

Added McFlicker, “Amazing! Six performers felt like 60 on stage. Every one of them delivered. They were articulate and clear and strong. Jonathan Wolf is a star in the making. Watch out Broadway he should be coming your way!”

Added Cerniglia, “We enjoyed wonderful, rich theatrical storytelling from an ensemble of just six! Their big voices were very clean and so enjoyable! And the fact that they traveled so far meant so much to everyone here.”

Jonathan Wolf and Amber Isabella Liwag were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, made up of outstanding performers attending the festival. The All-Stars performed a song during the closing ceremony for all 1,500 festival attendees.

Team CNMI members who traveled to the iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival West on behalf of Thespians of the Western Pacific Islands included Harold Easton, Juliet Darlguez Inocencio, Amber Isabella Liwag, Frances Elizabeth Pliscou, Bonnie Gio Sagana, Amy Rayn U. Soliman, Jonathan Wolf and Kristine Wolf.