Zoning Board OKs parking recalculation of hotel investor

THE Saipan Zoning Board on Thursday approved the proposed parking recalculation and justification of Saipan Globe International Group which is planning to construct and operate a hotel in San Roque.

In August 2016, the board approved the application of Globe International to rezone some properties in San Roque from rural, village residential and village commercial to tourist resort zone.

The proposed hotel development project originally required 945 parking spaces, Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said.

Globe International proposed 201 parking spaces but the Zoning Office said there should be at least 472.

Ogumoro said the board can actually allow fewer parking spaces provided the applicant can provide “meaningful reasons and justification.”

Chris Fryling, the applicant’s architect, said Globe International can comply with the required number of parking spaces but they have to eliminate the proposed shopping mall from their plan.

Fryling also informed the board that while Coastal Resources Management is trying to reduce the parking requirement, the Zoning Board is requiring more parking spaces.

Tom Liu of Globe International said they have been looking for additional private property in San Roque to address the parking issue.

He said they can eliminate the proposed shopping mall and ballroom space, “but we don’t want to do that because the main purpose of this project is to attract tourists.”

After much deliberation, the Zoning Board headed by Diego Blanco agreed to allow 295 parking spaces, noting that the hotel investor will transport their guests on a bus.

Saipan Globe International is proposing to build a 438-room hotel that will cost $75 million.