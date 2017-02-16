Repeat offender gets prison sentence for theft, probation violation

A 36-year-old repeat offender pled guilty to theft and violating conditions of his probation on Monday and will serve two years and nine months of imprisonment.

Marco Selepeo Fitial admitted stealing a GT bicycle owned by a Homeland Security agent in Chalan Kanoa.

Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio accepted Fitial’s guilty plea and sentenced him to one year imprisonment, all suspended except nine months with credit for time served since Oct. 19, 2016.

Fitial was also sentenced to two years for violating the terms and conditions of his probation in a previous case.

The two sentences will run concurrently, and Fitial will be placed under supervised probation for three years upon his release from imprisonment.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Fitial, on July 31, 2016, unlawfully took the victim’s white GT bicycle valued at $250.

In his previous case, he was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon for starting an altercation with residents of the Casa de Felipe apartment complex who were having a get-together on July 25, 2013.

Fitial admitted throwing five large rocks at the residents of the apartment complex in Garapan, causing damage to an automobile.

On Monday, Fitial appeared in court in the custody of the Department of Corrections and was represented by Assistant Public Defender Michael Sato while Assistant Attorney General Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

During the change of plea hearing, the government moved to consolidate Fitial’s criminal cases for judicial economy which the court granted.

Fitial, for his part, requested for a four-hour home furlough to visit his ailing mother on a later date still to be determined.

Judge Kim-Tenorio told Fitial to notify the court of the date in advance and propose a third-party custodian.

A hearing will then be scheduled to inform the proposed third-party custodian of his or her duties and responsibilities.