Lawmaker wants casino commission to regulate poker and electronic games

REPRESENTATIVE Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero has introduced a measure that will transfer the Department of Finance’s licensing and regulatory authority over poker, pachinko and electronic gaming machines to the Commonwealth Casino Commission.

House Bill 20-38 proposes to amend 4 CMC Section 2314 by adding new subsections (m) and (n):

“(m) The Commonwealth Casino Commission shall have the authority to license and regulate gambling devices as defined in 6 CMC Section 3154 including poker amusement machines, pachinko slot machines, electronic gaming machines and electronic table games.

“(n) The Commonwealth Casino Commission shall replace the Department of Finance as the licensing and regulatory authority with respect to poker amusement machines, pachinko slot machines, electronic gaming machines and electronic table games.

“The regulations of the Department of Finance in effect on the effective date of this Act covering poker amusement machines, pachinko slot machines, electronic gaming machines, and electronic table games shall continue in effect as regulations of the Commonwealth Casino Commission until repealed or modified by the Commonwealth Casino Commission.”