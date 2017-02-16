Court orders Yamamoto, intervenors to pay custodian

MV Luta will be released as soon as the fees of its custodian, National Maritime Services Inc., are paid, according to the order issued by District Court for the NMI designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday.

Her order also vacated the arrest of MV Luta, saying that probable cause for its arrest did not exist.

The judge ruled from the bench on Friday that Takahisa Yamamoto and the plaintiffs in intervention must pay NMS no later than 10 a.m., Feb. 14, 2017.

She said a party’s failure to pay may result in its being barred from further participation in the proceedings before the court.

According to the judge, from the beginning, Yamamoto intended to be involved and was intimately involved in a joint business venture to purchase a commercial shipping vessel to help out the people of Rota with the prospect of making a respectable profit for himself as co-owner.

The judge said Yamamoto took active part in the structuring of the business and exerted control beyond what a creditor would exert in an arm’s length transaction.

Yamamoto’s whole relationship with the defendant, Luta Mermaid LLC, the owner of MV Luta, demonstrated that he was in a joint venture, the judge added.

She said Yamamoto failed to carry his burden to show probable cause that he has maritime lien on the vessel.

“This is not to say Yamamoto was not harmed by the defendants, that he has no cause to complain about their conduct, or that he cannot prosecute an in personam action against Luta Mermaid. But his arrest of the vessel cannot stand.”

The judge vacated the Jan. 9, 2017 order for the interlocutory sale of the vessel which would remain in the custody of NMS unless it reported to the court on Feb. 14, 2017 that all its fees and costs had been paid.

The total NMS custodial fees amount to $189,323 of which $130,406 is Yamamoto’s share.

The three intervenors were also ordered by the court to pay their share of custodial fees; the MV Luta crewmembers, $8,628; Long Consulting, $14,095; and Norton Lilly, $6,192.

Yamamoto, who is represented by attorney George Hasselback, has paid $30,000 in initial custodial fee.

During Friday’s hearing, Luta Mermaid LLC lawyer William M. Fitzgerald told the court that his clients would cover the intervenors’ custodial fees as part of their settlement.

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood said she hopes that the relationship between Yamamoto and Luta Mermaid is not totally broken and that there will be a reconciliation.

Rota Terminal & Transfer Co. Inc., for its part, withdrew its motion to intervene after settling with Luta Mermaid whose officers are Abelina T. Mendiola, Deron T. Mendiola and Fidel S. Mendiola III.

In October, Yamamoto sued them and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.