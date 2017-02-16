‘No time for political games when people are suffering’

SOME critical projects on Rota have experienced setbacks due to its legislative delegation’s “lack of quorum.”

A Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board member believes that “political differences” are preventing the four delegation members from working together, but Sen. Paul A. Manglona said there is no time to play political games when there are so many people suffering on Rota right now.

Manglona said he is looking forward to a delegation session on Friday “so we can start getting our heads together and move projects forward.”

Variety learned that the delegation has not been organized because Senator Manglona and Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon are both vying for the chairmanship.

Sen. Teresita Santos supports Manglona while Rep. Glenn Maratita backs Mesngon.

In an interview, Manglona said: “We are halfway in February and the Rota Legislative Delegation has yet to organize. If someone else wants to be chairman of the delegation, I will support him. There are just too many issues to tackle, including the Finafa homestead’s water, power, sewer, and road infrastructure. We just have to organize and meet with the right people and agencies. Never mind who gets the credit. We need to decide how to best use our very limited resources so that we can prioritize the healthcare and public safety needs of our residents. Working together to promote economic development on our island should be a top priority.”

In a separate interview, CUC board member Albert Taitano said they completed the cost-estimate for installing power and water infrastructure at Rota’s Finapa homestead in 2016.

But up to now, he added, the Rota leadership is unable to secure the $4 million funding for the project.

“It is the municipality’s responsibility to come up with funding to pay for those services to install in the homestead,” he told Variety.

He is hoping that the Rota Legislative Delegation members will “patch up their political differences and work together for the welfare of the people.”

Taitano added: “Rota is suffering right now with its economy and shipping issues.”

He said he may seek assistance from the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation.

“It’s already 2017. It shouldn’t be the Saipan delegation’s responsibility — it should be the Rota delegation’s because that’s their responsibility in Rota,” he added.

Sen. Teresita Santos, for her part, said: “I understand the sentiments of our Rota CUC board member and I share the same concern. As far as I can recall, there has been an appropriation in the amount of $250,000 through R.L.D. Res. 17-15 S1 for the Finafa and Dugi village homestead subdivisions’ infrastructure development whose expenditure authority is the Department of Public Lands secretary. Hence, it is highly recommended that DPL collaborates with CUC regarding the use of the funds pursuant to RLD Res. 17-15 S1. Meanwhile, the legislative delegation once organized, should look into identifying additional funding such as CIP funds in order to have the necessary and complete infrastructure within our subdivisions. In doing so, our village homesteaders can construct their residential dwelling they can now call home.”