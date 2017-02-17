Vehicle fire in As Terlaje, structure fire on Capital Hill

(DFEMS) — On Feb. 10, 2017 at 3 p.m. the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services received a call about a vehicle fire on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Rd in As Terlaje.

At 3:02 p.m., Engine-2 from the Garapan Fire Station and Rescue-1 from the Susupe Fire Station responded. Rescue 1 arrived at 3:06 p.m. and Engine 2 arrived on scene at 3:10 p.m. At 3:18 p.m. the vehicle was fully extinguished. No injuries were reported.





An initial investigations revealed that the vehicle was a 1994 four-door Silver Toyota Camry. The vehicle was heading east up Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road in As Terlaje. The driver of the vehicle stated the muffler on his car began to emit white smoke while the vehicle was in motion. He pulled over on the south side of Chalan Monsignor Guerrero road onto an empty lot and noticed smoke coming from under the hood.

The fire was due to mechanical problems. The vehicle fire was ruled accidental and was closed.

Structure fire

On Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at 8:04 a.m., the Department of Fire and EMS received a call reporting smoke coming from a building on Capital Hill Road, Capital Hill by the Board of Parole building.

At 8:06 a.m., Engine-5 and Medic-5 from the Kagman Fire Station, Engine-2 and Medic-2 from the Garapan Fire Station, and Rescue-1 from Susupe Fire Station responded to the scene. At 8:12 a.m., Engine 5 and Medic 5 arrived on scene and Engine 2, Medic 2, and Rescue 1 arrived at 8:18 a.m.

An employee was reporting in for work when she opened the door and saw clouds of white smoke in the building. The point of origin of the fire was an office located in the center of the building.

The fire had died prior to spreading out towards the rest of the building.

Further investigation revealed that a generator from the building is missing and the padlock that was used to lock the entrance was cut. The cause of the fire was ruled unknown incendiary. The fire was apparently set to cover up a burglary and theft as several items were reported missing from the building. DPS CBI will handle the burglary and theft investigation while DFEMS will continue to identify the incendiary used at the scene.