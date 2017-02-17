MVA mulls new policy: No night-time diving, swimming at Grotto

THE Marianas Visitors Authority may ask the police to help prevent tourists from swimming or diving at the Grotto in the evening for safety reasons, MVA board chair Marianne Aldan-Pierce said.

The security guard assigned to the area is on duty only until 5 p.m.

MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said more than 1,000 people visit the Grotto, the island’s most famous diving site, every day.

There is one lifeguard in the daytime.

Aldan-Pierce asked who would be liable in case something happened to visitors at the Grotto in the evening.

In an interview, she said they will make a public announcement if they decide to restrict the visiting hours at the Grotto.

She said they may also prevent entry to Banzai Cliff in the evening.

“Again, this is for safety reasons,” she said, adding that they may install a gate to stop people from driving in the area at night.