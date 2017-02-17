CNMI Labor sanctions employer for hiring guest workers without posting job vacancy announcements

THE local Department of Labor has sanctioned a manpower business that supplies hotel cleaners and construction workers for non-compliance and for hiring a total of 99 guest workers without posting a single job vacancy announcement on DOL’s website.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody in his administrative order dated Feb. 9 sanctioned Christopher G. Imbo, doing business as MGI Manpower Group International, for a total of $6,200 to be paid in three installments starting on the 28th of this month and due in April.

The employer was also ordered to submit an updated and complete workforce plan for 2017 and to post all job vacancies and renewals in the future.

The employer was fined for four violations: failure to post job vacancy announcements in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for numerous job positions; failure to submit three quarterly total workforce listings for 2015 and 2016; failure to submit a complete workforce plan for 2016; and failure to comply with a notice of warning to correct actions.

During a hearing, evidence surfaced that the company expanded its manpower business by employing 99 CW-1 workers following Typhoon Soudelor in Aug. 2015.