Yamamoto ordered to show cause

MV Luta cannot be released until Takahisa Yamamoto pays his outstanding balance to the vessel’s custodian, District Court for the NMI designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood said on Tuesday.

She also ordered Yamamoto, whose lawyer is George Hasselback, to appear personally in court on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at 10 a.m. to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for disobeying and resisting the court’s lawful order of Feb. 10, 2017 which required him to pay the vessel custodian, National Maritime Services, $130,406.90 in fees on Feb. 14, 2017.

Failure to comply with the court’s order to pay NMS may result in a finding of contempt, and the imposition of monetary and other sanctions.

On Feb. 14, 2017, plaintiffs in intervention Michael Brochon et al (the former crewmembers), Long Consulting LLC, Norton Lilly International Inc., complied with the court order and paid in full their shares of the custodial fees.

But because Yamamoto has not made any payment toward his outstanding balance of $130,406.90, the judge said the vessel cannot be released and custodial fees will continue to accrue until Yamamoto pays his outstanding balance.

NMS legal counsel Attorney Sean Frink on Tuesday reported to the court that a check written from the law office of William M. Fitzgerald’s trust account in the amount of $28,916.75 was received on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017.

Frink said the amount is to be credited against the amounts due from the crewmembers, Long Consulting and Norton Lilly.

Fitzgerald is the lawyer of MV Luta’s registered owner, Luta Mermaid LLC.

In related news, NMS filed a notice in the District Court for the NMI that it is filing a lawsuit against Yamamoto in the Southern District of Florida to enforce its contract with Yamamoto.

NMS, through a lawyer from the Florida Bar, Patrick Novak, has sued Yamamoto for breach of contract.

Novak said despite demands for payment Yamamoto has failed to pay for the custody services provided to the vessel in accordance with the commercial vessel custody agreement.

NMS seeks to recover $123,999.83 and all other sums due under the agreement, including interest, attorney’s fees and costs.