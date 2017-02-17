Casino commission visits Imperial Pacific construction site; is ‘very impressed’

(Press Release) — Officials of the Commonwealth Casino Commission on Tuesday toured Imperial Pacific International’s casino and resort project in Garapan.

The commission staff and officials included chairman Juan Sablan, vice chairman Joseph C. Reyes, commissioner Alvaro A. Santos, commissioner Justin Manglona and executive director Edward Deleon Guerrero.

Overall, they said they were “very impressed” with the project’s progress.

Imperial Pacific and the commission have been working diligently to ensure the project’s success, which is directly correlated to the success of the CNMI economy. Imperial Pacific thanks the commission for its support and looks forward to many productive years for the CNMI.

Imperial Pacific said over 2,000 workers will ensure that the casino-hotel will open this year.

With Imperial Pacific Resort and Hotel, the investor said, the Northern Marianas will become a top global gaming travel destination.