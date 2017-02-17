Fire department has 3 new quick-response vehicles

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has acquired three quick-response vehicles valued at $25,000 each.

The vehicles will assist the department in responding to emergencies, the department said.

“They will give us the opportunity to do what we call a recon of the area or incident, so that way when the personnel show up they will have a good idea of what they are dealing with,” one of the firefighters said.

The vehicles are Dodge Ram 1500’s with 4x4 drive, and Rota, Tinian and Saipan will each get one, DFEMS Commissioner Clyde K. Norita said, adding that the funding came from the federal government’s Compact-Impact aid.

“Funding was given to the fire department by the governor’s office. It took us a while to process the order, but we finally got the order on island,” said Norita.





His department officially presented the vehicles to the governor and lt. governor on Wednesday.

Gov. Ralph Torres thanked the DFEMS commissioner and his department for their hard work.

“A quality vehicle will ensure a faster and quicker response,” he added.

He said the department is also working on a new 911 system that the community is looking forward to.

“We are also working to get a few more ambulances to add to the fire department’s fleet,” Torres said.