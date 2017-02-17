No need for a DC lobbyist, says Sen. Manglona

SENATOR Paul A. Manglona on Wednesday said the CNMI doesn’t have to hire a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. because the governor can be effective in conveying the islands’ concerns to federal officials.

Besides the governor, he said U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the Legislature’s presiding officers and local business community leaders can also effectively lobby for the CNMI.

Sometimes, he said, professional lobbyists create situations and problems so they can continue to be hired.

“I would like to believe that our government has already learned a lesson about lobbying and that lesson that we’ve learned is that our best lobbyists are our leaders and our people. So in these issues of the 902 report, CW’s, training programs for local workers, visa waivers and other immigration issues the best lobbyists are our governor, the Senate president, the speaker, Congressman Kilili and other members of the Legislature and the business community,” Manglona said in an interview.

“We found this out in the 1990s when we were spending maybe $2 million a month on lobbyists, and I believe now that the best representatives to convey our message are our leaders, especially our governor who endorsed and supported President Trump.”

The senator is drafting a Senate joint resolution that will ask President Trump to accept the 902 report submitted to the U.S. Congress by the CNMI and Obama White House.

The report recommends the extension of the federal CW program beyond 2019, and the increase of the CW cap from 12,998 to 18,000.

“I believe one of the tasks of this Legislature is to send a message to President Trump to please listen to our concerns here. Here is the 902 report…and we are asking President Trump to please accept it because it involved a lot of study, effort and research. There is nobody who can better send this message other than our governor, Senate president, speaker, Congressman Kilili, legislators and members of the business community.”

Manglona is hoping that the governor can “sit down” with the new president or his top advisers.

“It has been almost a month since he assumed office so he may have time now to listen to the territories and their concerns. Now is the time to get together with other local leaders and the 902 team and the business community to figure a way to send a message and to communicate with the president.”

Manglona doesn’t think Trump likes lobbyists.

“And we don’t need a lobbyist. We the local leaders and the business community leaders are the ones that can best relay our issues here. We want the president to understand that we are in a remote place and our economy, local conditions and the surroundings are different from the U.S., but we also have a very unique relationship with the U.S. so he and his cabinet must understand completely the situation out here.”