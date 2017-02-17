Imperial Pacific now connected to CUC’s Feeder 3

THE recent connection of Imperial Pacific Resort and Casino to the power grid is one of the projects that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. completed this month, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho said.

The casino-hotel project, which is scheduled to open this year in Garapan, has been connected to Feeder 3 since Jan. 6, Camacho said in his report to the CUC board.

Other completed projects are the commissioning of Kiya 3 to carry the Feeder 3 load and the radiator replacement of the power plant and Kiya substation which involved 13 transformer-radiator placements, he said.

“In an effort to improve the performance of the distribution power system, power division engineers have created 10 projects to strengthen and harden the power grid,” Camacho said.

As of Feb. 7, they had installed four of the 69 concrete poles on the Kiya 1 distribution circuit, he added.

The first and last shipments of the 514 concrete poles are expected to arrive on March 13 and July 17 this year.

Camacho said they will also replace 56,440 feet of wire on the Kiya 1 and Kiya 2 double distribution circuit.

Personnel of the Electric Power Systems are expected to arrive on Feb. 21 to install new protection relays, he said, adding that CUC has contracted EPS to perform enhanced protection control at the power plant and Kiya substations.

The scope of work to be performed by EPS involves the replacement of seven protection relays, a set of station batteries, and two revenue meters.

According to Camacho, the protection relays that will be installed are SEL relays from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

Camacho also reported that CUC procurement is finalizing the documentation on Nighthawk RDN 970 prepaid meters.

He said the total power plant capacity from power plants 1 and 4 is 59.1 megawatts, but total generation is 21,216,602 kWh which is lower than the previous month’s by 7.8 percent or 1,658,175 kWh.

CUC has a reserved capacity of 23.4 megawatts and its peak load is 35.70 megawatts, he said, adding that CUC’s specific fuel oil consumption is 15.01 kWh per gallon.