Fresh lettuce now available at Garapan Public Market

FRESH lettuce is now available at the Garapan Public Market which is operated by the CNMI Farmers Cooperative Association.

The new product was introduced two weeks ago by the market’s regular supplier John James Matsumoto.

Click to enlarge

Market manager Leroy Pangelinan said buyers may get the lettuce along with the soil in a plastic cup or they can remove the plant from the container.

“It’s very fresh — like you are harvesting it from your own farm,” he added.

Lots of their customers appreciate the fresh lettuce, he said, adding that it was immediately sold out.

Pangelinan said they also continue to sell sweet potato and taro from Rota.

In addition, they have hydroponically-produced cucumber, local bell pepper, squash and other vegetables and fruits.

“Supplies arrive every Monday,” he said, adding that they also have frozen and fresh bananas for cooking and eating.

Moreover, they sell bento lunch boxes, each with four different dishes from Marg’s Bakery and Kitchen for $3.50 to $6.50

Local meat and fish are likewise available, and another new product this week is the 55-lb. bag of Korean pig feed sold at $20.

Pangelinan said their business hours are still 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Friday.

Market hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.