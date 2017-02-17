PSS needs more teachers

EDUCATION Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said the Public School System doesn’t have an adequate number of teachers to ensure that the recommended student-teacher ratio is met.

In the resumption of the meeting between education officials and the Senate Committee on Education and Youth Affairs chaired by Sen. Justo Quitugua on Thursday, PSS also provided the lawmakers with updates on the school system’s federal funds and ongoing projects.

They also discussed the salary increase for all PSS employees and the possibility of hiring additional staff.

The education commissioner, in an interview, said there is a need to hire more teachers, but they are still looking at the numbers right now.





“It depends — when student numbers go up we need to be mindful of the student-teacher ratio to ensure the effectiveness of the instruction.

“Right now, we are looking at our programs. For example, we want to determine if we have a full kindergarten staff and whether there are vacancies we need to fill. When we talk about secondary schools, we also need to make sure that we fill those vacancies as well.”

Deleon Guerrero said there are around 900 PSS employees who will get salary increases as mandated by Public Law 19-83.

“We have presented our proposal [for the implementation of the law] to the Board of Education, and they made some recommendations so we are going to bring our proposal back to the next board meeting,” Deleon Guerrero said.