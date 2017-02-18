BREAKING NEWS: Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan passes away
-
17 Feb 2017
- Junhan B. Todino
ACCORDING to his consultant, former Rep. William Torres, the mayor was having a late dinner with friends at J's Restaurant on Beach Road at 1 a.m. Saturday when he suddenly collapsed. Aldan was immediately brought to the Commonwealth Health Center where he was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Municipal council chairman Luis John Castro is now acting mayor of Northern Islands, Torres said. More details to follow.