Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan, 43

THE commonwealth is mourning the death of Northern Islands Mayor Jerome K. Aldan who passed away on Saturday. He was 43.

His consultant, former Rep. William Torres, said Aldan was having a late dinner at J’s Restaurant on Beach Road when the mayor suddenly collapsed at 1 a.m. He was immediately brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

The mayor’s mother, Clotilde K. Aldan, said the doctor told her in the emergency room that her son had died of a heart attack.

Mrs. Aldan said Gov. Ralph Torres rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning upon hearing the news.

She said they were all shocked when they heard that her son was brought to the hospital. “We thought he had figured in an accident,” she added.

It was only a few days ago that her son visited her house at Paganville in Garapan where he also resided.

She said every time her son would visit her, he would ask her to braid his long hair.

“The last time he visited he had lots of stories to tell,” Mrs. Aldan said, adding that she, for her part, would always ask the mayor about his health.

“I didn’t want him to be stressed,” she said.

She said he son, who was always “cheerful” liked to joke, and would always assure her that he was fine.





Jerome Aldan is survived by his children Lany, Zachary, Zasha, Zavannah and Zodeanna.

Mayor Aldan was the eldest son of the late Northern Islands Mayor Tobias Aldan Sr., 68, who passed away in March 2015.

Jerome Aldan’s brothers and sisters are Jennifer, Joylina (deceased), Tobias Jr., Rockson and Jocelyn.

Former Rep. William Torres, in a separate interview, said the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, acting Northern Islands Mayor Luis John Castro and Saipan Mayor David Apatang are now meeting to discuss the state funeral of the late Mayor Jerome Aldan.

Council vice chair Diego Kaipat, Jerome Aldan’s uncle, is the council’s liaison to the Aldan family.

Mrs. Clotilde Aldan said the nightly rosary started on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at her house in Paganville.

She said they will decide on the date of the funeral once Jerome Aldan’s son, Zachary, arrives this week.

Zachary “Z-Boy” Camacho Aldan recently completed his basic combat training and advanced training at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina.

Governor Torres expressed his condolences to the family of Mayor Jerome Aldan.

“First lady Diann, the lt. governor and second lady Villia and our families ask all of you to please keep his spouse and children in your thoughts and prayers.”

In his message, acting Northern Islands Mayor Castro said: “Mayor Aldan was a guy who had great love for the people he served. Our council vice chairman lost a beloved nephew, and we all lost a great friend. My wife Elaine and I offer our condolences to his family and friends, and most importantly his constituents who are mourning his passing. I ask all of you for prayers for the repose of his soul during this difficult time.”